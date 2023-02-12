Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Short Interest Up 132.0% in January

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 715.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the third quarter worth $109,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 375.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Bancroft Fund by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the first quarter worth $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $18.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,374. Bancroft Fund has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $23.71.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

