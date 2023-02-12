Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,033,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,924 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in FirstService were worth $123,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FirstService by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,022,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,425,000 after acquiring an additional 226,966 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of FirstService by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,325,000 after acquiring an additional 238,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,439,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstService by 1.9% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,058,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in FirstService by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,087,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,330,000 after buying an additional 233,209 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $154.75.

FirstService Trading Up 0.7 %

FirstService Increases Dividend

Shares of FSV opened at $142.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.94. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $112.44 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also

