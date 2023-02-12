Bank of Montreal Can Buys 100,466 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,466 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of Southern worth $129,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 15.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Southern by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,029,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after purchasing an additional 127,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 200.4% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

SO opened at $66.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,203 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Read More

