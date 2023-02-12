Bank of Montreal Can Buys 76,048 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 754,478 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,048 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Express were worth $141,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 4.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in American Express by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,107 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $179.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

