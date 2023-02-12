Bank of Montreal Can Buys 82,316 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,238,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,316 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 1.36% of CGI worth $249,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIB. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in CGI by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in CGI by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $92.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.23 and a 12 month high of $93.22.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

