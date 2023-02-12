Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,239 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.24% of West Fraser Timber worth $134,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $80.34. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

