Bank of Montreal Can Has $182.83 Million Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,579,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,092 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PG&E were worth $182,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 38.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,321,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,939,326,000 after acquiring an additional 54,108,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,338,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $566,730,000 after purchasing an additional 733,169 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

