Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 43,158 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734,024 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.44% of Motorola Solutions worth $167,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 68.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares in the company, valued at $11,973,376.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,905,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.29, for a total transaction of $6,977,185.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,973,376.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $25,099,492 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $271.52 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 439.68%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.