Barclays Boosts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $16.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARHS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.36.

ARHS stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $15.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a return on equity of 101.46% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,229,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 508.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 819,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 985.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 565,276 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arhaus by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 587,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 60,681 shares during the period. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

