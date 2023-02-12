Barclays Boosts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $314.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $254.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on RH from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded RH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on RH from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $347.56.

RH Trading Down 3.1 %

RH stock opened at $306.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.84. RH has a 52 week low of $207.37 and a 52 week high of $427.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.05 million. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 25.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total value of $54,671,522.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 216,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.36, for a total transaction of $54,671,522.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,980,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,072,672.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,942 shares of company stock valued at $116,299,175 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RH by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,647,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 117.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at $35,953,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the second quarter valued at $23,616,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

