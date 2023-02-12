Barclays Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $342.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $313.00 to $342.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTX. SVB Leerink raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $297.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $225.28 and a 12-month high of $325.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,004 shares of company stock worth $6,933,219. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,753,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,720,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,298 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,821 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,253 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,342,112 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,563,000 after acquiring an additional 826,959 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after acquiring an additional 652,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5,017.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 387,858 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 380,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

