Barclays Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $93.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Centene stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. Centene has a 1-year low of $68.73 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centene will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James E. Murray purchased 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,775.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,220 shares in the company, valued at $9,984,926. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,792,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

