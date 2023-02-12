Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 563.6% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of BRN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.54. 68,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $6.38.

Barnwell Industries Dividend Announcement

Barnwell Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

