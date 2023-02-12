Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,855 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 9,243 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,561,681 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,171,197,000 after buying an additional 995,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,388,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,875,209 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,708,000 after acquiring an additional 233,744 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $308,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102,178 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barrick Gold Profile

GOLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price objective (down from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.49.

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.