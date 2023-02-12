Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of UTI opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.69 million, a P/E ratio of 49.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Technical Institute news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 82,827 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $522,638.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,496.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 296,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,926. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and technical training programs. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, welders, and CNC machining technicians.

