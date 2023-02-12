BBR Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,911 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $143.70 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.91 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

