BBR Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

BBR Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Schubert & Co lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Broadcom by 138.7% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $593.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $569.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $524.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $662.00 to $659.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

