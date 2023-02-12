BBR Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 36,110 Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter worth $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Taboola.com during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TBLA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet raised Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Taboola.com had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $332.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

