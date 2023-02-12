BBR Partners LLC Sells 29 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BBR Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.1 %

BlackRock stock opened at $723.51 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $788.65. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $728.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $684.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,574 shares of company stock worth $34,178,491 over the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $738.80.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

