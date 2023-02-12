BBR Partners LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 100.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

Shares of CTRA opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

