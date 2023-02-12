Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,500 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the January 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 303.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale boosted their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($100.00) to €98.00 ($105.38) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BDRFF opened at $122.49 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $87.70 and a 12-month high of $122.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.65.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

