Bellevue Group AG Acquires Shares of 7,000 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter worth $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BeiGene by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $417,548.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,033 shares of company stock worth $9,407,504 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BGNE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.43.

BGNE traded down $4.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.48. 148,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.68. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.72. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.02) by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $387.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.25 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 171.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.68 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

