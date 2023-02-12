Bellevue Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned 0.08% of Cytokinetics worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.58. 1,005,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,798. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day moving average is $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.27 and a 12-month high of $55.80.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.69.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,971,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,716.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $393,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,108 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

