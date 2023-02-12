Bellevue Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Olink Holding AB (publ) worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at $2,011,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,058,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 94,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 77,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 2nd quarter worth $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Trading Down 1.9 %

OLK traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.47. 64,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,651. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $26.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.59 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.11 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLK shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

