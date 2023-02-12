Bellevue Group AG Purchases New Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 507.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Repligen Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ RGEN traded down $2.23 on Friday, reaching $183.83. The stock had a trading volume of 301,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,895. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.17. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.08.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.
