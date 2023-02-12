Bellway (LON:BWY) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWYGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,660 ($31.97) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($27.65) to GBX 2,200 ($26.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bellway to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 3,289 ($39.54) to GBX 2,167 ($26.05) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bellway from GBX 2,640 ($31.73) to GBX 2,700 ($32.46) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,627.83 ($31.59).

Bellway Stock Performance

BWY opened at GBX 2,240 ($26.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,142.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,045.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,017.60. Bellway has a 1-year low of GBX 1,572 ($18.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,026 ($36.37).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

