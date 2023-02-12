Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Short Interest Up 54.5% in January

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Benchmark Bankshares Stock Down 5.2 %
BMBN stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 2,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108. Benchmark Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.
Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile
