Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Short Interest Up 54.5% in January

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Benchmark Bankshares Stock Down 5.2 %

BMBN stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 2,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108. Benchmark Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.50 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Benchmark Community Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It focuses on obtaining deposits, including demand, savings and certificates, and originating residential, installment, and business loans. The company was founded on March 7, 1986 and is headquartered in Kenbridge, VA.

