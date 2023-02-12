Benitec Biopharma (BNTC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.35). On average, analysts expect Benitec Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Benitec Biopharma stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. Benitec Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Benitec Biopharma

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma



Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.

Recommended Stories

