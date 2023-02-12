Berenberg Bank Raises Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Price Target to GBX 552

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 543 ($6.53) to GBX 552 ($6.64) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Yellow Cake Price Performance
Shares of YCA stock opened at GBX 409.60 ($4.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 387.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 395.79. The company has a market cap of £749.99 million and a P/E ratio of 803.14. Yellow Cake has a one year low of GBX 293.50 ($3.53) and a one year high of GBX 486.80 ($5.85).
About Yellow Cake
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.