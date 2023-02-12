Beta Finance (BETA) Trading 3.1% Lower This Week

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Beta Finance has a total market cap of $62.74 million and approximately $4.56 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0970 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.19 or 0.00431704 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000108 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,239.41 or 0.28596878 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

