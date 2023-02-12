Beta Finance Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.60 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $60.72 million and $3.60 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0938 or 0.00000431 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beta Finance

Beta Finance’s launch date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

