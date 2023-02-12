Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,482.50 ($17.82).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.42) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 1,259 ($15.13) on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of GBX 938.50 ($11.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,572 ($18.90). The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 511.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,181.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,189.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.07%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

