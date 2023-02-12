Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Short Interest Update

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BFLBY shares. HSBC raised Bilfinger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. AlphaValue cut Bilfinger to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

Bilfinger Price Performance

BFLBY opened at $6.83 on Friday. Bilfinger has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $8.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Technologies, Engineering and Maintenance International, and Technologies. The Engineering and Technologies segment offers engineering services and technical solutions.

See Also

