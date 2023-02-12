Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 122.4% from the January 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Path in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $1.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.