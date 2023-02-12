Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Short Interest Update

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the January 15th total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 66.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIRDF. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Bird Construction Price Performance

BIRDF remained flat at $6.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. Bird Construction has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $7.67.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.