BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) Short Interest Update

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,100 shares, an increase of 491.9% from the January 15th total of 75,700 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 652,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BIT Mining Stock Performance

Shares of BIT Mining stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 120,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,592. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.72. BIT Mining has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.99 million during the quarter. BIT Mining had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BIT Mining will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIT Mining

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of BIT Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BIT Mining by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 51,887 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 371.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,062,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 837,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 2,768.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 521,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 503,002 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BIT Mining by 13.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 437,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 51,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in BIT Mining during the first quarter valued at about $941,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

BIT Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.