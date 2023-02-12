Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.48 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $28.48 million and approximately $141,222.85 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00227268 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00106174 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00060426 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00062583 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004536 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000416 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

