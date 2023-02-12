Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 1-Day Volume Tops $36.29

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $36.29 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00212801 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00075161 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00057783 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001257 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.