Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $41.29

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.29 or 0.00188642 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $795.55 million and $25.90 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,889.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.42 or 0.00572950 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00052446 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001014 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
