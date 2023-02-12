Bitgert (BRISE) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Bitgert (BRISE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Bitgert token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitgert has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitgert has a market cap of $200.40 million and $4.18 million worth of Bitgert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitgert

Bitgert’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Bitgert’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,350,680,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bitgert is bitgert.com. Bitgert’s official Twitter account is @bitgertbrise and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitgert Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitgert is a crypto engineering organisation focused on blockchain technology products and audits solutions, while its $BRISE token benefits investors through staking in BUSD rewards and the smart contract also has a buyback function.$BRISE Token will be used as a peer-to-peer (P2P) service for payment systems using Bitgert's dApp wallet in the local currency with zero transaction fees, whereby two individuals interact directly with each other, without intermediation by a third party. Instead, the buyer and the seller transact directly with each other via the P2P service.TelegramWhitepaper”

