Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BKH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.56. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in Black Hills by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Black Hills by 594.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Black Hills by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas segment conducts natural utility operations through its Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries.

