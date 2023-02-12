BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,471 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 49.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,159,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 381,389 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 135.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 395,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 227,669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 93.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 126,252 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 79,792 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCAT opened at $15.15 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $18.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.127 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.76 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 34,384 shares in the company, valued at $473,123.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

