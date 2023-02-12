BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTZ. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

