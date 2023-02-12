BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BOE opened at $10.41 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 32.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

