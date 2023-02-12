BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 28th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BGT opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.30. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

