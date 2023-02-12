BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0882 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years.

NYSE BKT opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. BlackRock Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 85.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 24,244 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 67.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

