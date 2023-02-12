BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.90 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.