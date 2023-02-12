BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (BLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.90 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $14.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 73,027 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter valued at $725,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

