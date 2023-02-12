BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE MUC opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

