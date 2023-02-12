BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0385 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE MUC opened at $11.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $13.93.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
