BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

MYD opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

