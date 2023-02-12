BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance
MYD opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.64. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $13.30.
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.
