BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE MYI opened at $11.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 23.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 79,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

