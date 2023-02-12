BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance
NYSE MYI opened at $11.46 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.